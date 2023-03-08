e-Paper Get App
Thane: Unidentified miscreants attempt to burn BJP office, claims Dhananjay Biswal

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 09:28 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Two unknown persons made an attempt to burn down the office of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing vice-president Dhananjay Biswal in Mahatma Phulenagar area of Vartak Nagar in Thane on Tuesday.

The Vartak Nagar police have registered case against unknown persons based on the complaint of Biswal.

Dhananjay Biswal, vice-president of BJP youth wing said, "There was no one in the office when the incident took place. The incident has been caught in the CCTV camera and we have lodged case at Vartak Nagar police station."

Sadashiv Nikam, senior police inspector, Vartak Nagar police station said, "Dhananjay Biswal lives in Mahatma Pharea and is the vice president of BJP Yuva Morcha in Thane city. He has a one-storey house in this area and about a month ago he has started a BJP office on the first floor of the house.

"On Tuesday, when he was at home on the occasion of Dhulivandan, at around 5 am, he suddenly heard the glass of the office window breaking. So when he entered the office, a man was pouring kerosene in his office. On seeing Biswal, he ran out. The man then fled with one of his accomplices standing on the road. All this has been caught in the CCTV camera. We have registered the case and looking out for the accused."

