Thane: Unemployed engineer kills elderly parents over dispute, sits next to bodies for 48 hours, arrested

A 37-year-old unemployed engineer killed his 69-year-old father and 61-year-old mother out of frustration over the family dispute.

On Wednesday, June 8, around 10 pm, the accused killed his elderly parents at their house in Manda-Titwala and sat next to their bodies for 48 hours after the murder, Titwala police officials said.

After the 48 hours of the murder, the stench was coming from the closed house and therefore fearing that the neighbours would come to know about the murder, the accused called his sister who stayed in Mumbai and informed her that his father and mother had died.

Soon after receiving the news, the sister reached the home in Titwala and was shocked to see her father and mother lying in a pool of blood. After watching, she informed the Titwala police about the incident. The Titwala police came to the spot and after investigation, they came to know the shocking information about the incident.

Raju Vanjari, senior police inspector of Titwala police station while speaking with FPJ correspondent said, "The accused while living in the Kolsewadi area of Kalyan (East) used to call the police there and make a false complaint against his mother and father that they were stealing his money and also harassing him. Several times Kalyan police have warned him and told him not to make any false complaints."

Vanjari further informed, "Ashok Bhosale (69), wife Vijaya (61) and son Anmol (37) were living in Panchavati Chowk at Sai Darpan Society in Manda Titwala. Anmol is married and he works for a private company but he has been unemployed for the last few months. He used to constantly fight with his parents for domestic reasons. On Wednesday night in a fit of rage and out of frustration over a family dispute, Anmol stabbed his mother and father in the neck killing them right there."

"The house was in a pool of blood and Anmol was sitting next to the body of his parents in a locked house for 48 hours. The bodies started stinking and fearing that his crime would be known to all, Anmol approached his sister and informed her that their mother and father had passed away. When the sister arrived, she was shocked to see her mother and father in a pool of blood and Anmol was sitting next to the corpse. Not believing Anmol's words, the sister informed the Titwala police. The Titwala police officials reached the spot and sent the body to Rukminibai Hospital for autopsy. Anmol was taken into custody for questioning. Our initial suspicion was that Anmol had committed this murder so we detained him," he added.

"After a thorough investigation, Anmol confessed to us that he had murdered his father and mother out of frustration over a family dispute. He informed us that he was sitting next to his parents' bodies in the house after committing the crime. This incident has created a stir in Titwala. We are shocked by this cruel act of the accused. We have registered a case of murder against Anmol and further investigating the matter," further informed the senior inspector.

