Thane: Ulhasnagar PRO Yuvraj Badane produce fake birth certificate to secure government job

In a recent general body meeting held at Ulhasnagar Municipal corporation. A order was passed to file a case against Public relation officer and Deputy municipal commissioner of UMC,Yuvraj Badane. The authorities found Badane had submitted fake birth certificate during his hiring process at the corporation.

Sources claimed that many such cases of fake or bogus documents submission to get government job are noticed. But in a recent case the public relation officer of UMC had submitted the birth certificate with wrong birth date was found. An enquiry committee appointed to investigate the matter, found these lapses.

Dilip Malvankar, a social activist from Ulhasnagar was complaining about the malpractices from past few years. On his complaint there was hearing held on Janaury 22, 2021, at the office of Raja Dayani, municipal commissioner, UMC. Dayani had formed a four members inquiry committee to check the authenticity of birth certificate submitted by the Badane. The birth certificate states that he was born on June 1, 1972. On October 27, 2021 the inquiry committee submitted a report to the municipal commissioner.

Sources from the municipal corporation stated that the inquiry committee checked the birth certificate submitted at school, college and found the birth date was June 1, 1970. Also, the leaving certificate had a date, which was different i.e. June 1, 1972. "However, seeing the wrong doing a proposal was passed in the general body meeting to file a case against him," said an official.

During the general body meeting Shiv Sena corporator Rajendra Singh Bulare was against the proposal. He alleged that there was a corruption from the inquiry committee. Meanwhile, Ashok Naikwade, deputy municipal commissioner called it baseless. Asking him to produce evidence so that the authorities can take action. However, no other corporators were against the proposal.

Raja Dayani, municipal commissioner, UMC confirmed about the development and said action will be taken as per the law for the wrongdoing.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 09:19 PM IST