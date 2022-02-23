Thane: Ulhasnagar police arrest 4 youngsters for creating and posting threatening videos on social media

The Vitthalwadi police in Ulhasnagar have arrested four youngsters and detained a minor for creating and posting threatening videos on social networking sites. The police said the video that went viral had youngsters holding guns and claiming to be fire boys.

The police said that around three days ago, a video went viral on WhatsApp groups. The video represents some youngsters holding a gun in their hands and using threatening dialogues. The youngsters created a reel and posted it on Instagram, which went viral.

As soon as the video went viral, a team under the guidance of Sanjay Gaikwad, senior police inspector started the investigation to search for the youngsters. Harshal Rajput, police sub-inspector along with his team started the search.

"After the youngsters were detained, the police started scrutinizing such accounts. The police found most of the video posts of these youngsters have abusive and threatening language. Most of the names of the youngsters were with 302 and 307 of the IPC. The name on their social media accounts appears as fireboy 302, team ulhasnagar 05, Vishal Kumbhar 302, Abhay Gaikwad 302 among others. However, the police had registered a case against different account holders."

The police have arrested four people and have detained one minor who was sent to remand home. Harshal Rajput, police sub-inspector confirmed the arrest and said the investigation is going on.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 10:35 PM IST