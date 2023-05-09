 Thane: Ulhasnagar groom’s car hits guests, 11 injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Ulhasnagar groom’s car hits guests, 11 injured

Thane: Ulhasnagar groom’s car hits guests, 11 injured

The driver was arrested and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 10:21 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Ulhasnagar groom’s car hits guests, 11 injured | Accident/Representative Image

Thane: Eleven people attending a marriage ceremony were injured after being hit by a groom’s car on Monday near Vitthalwadi station in Ulhasnagar. The driver Vishal Ludhwani was arrested and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him.

Police said the groom Rohit Rizwani’s car was reaching the Praveen hotel premises, where the ceremony was scheduled, and the people from the groom's side were dancing. Suddenly, Ludhwani lost control of the vehicle and hit the guests.

Read Also
Thane: Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation to hold guidance camp for residents of dangerous buildings
article-image

One person critical

The injured were immediately admitted to a Mira NX Hospital. One of them was referred to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai as his condition was critical.

Police said the eight injured were given first aid and discharged, while two are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Further investigation has been taken up, police said.

Read Also
MP Bus Tragedy: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Cong's Kamal Nath mourn Khargone bus accident victims
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Biker rams into garbage truck, dies; truck driver held

Mumbai: Biker rams into garbage truck, dies; truck driver held

Mumbai: Barriers to curb accidents on Marine Drive road

Mumbai: Barriers to curb accidents on Marine Drive road

Mumbai News: Accused of killing 85-yr-old doc, caretaker caught within 24 hrs of murder

Mumbai News: Accused of killing 85-yr-old doc, caretaker caught within 24 hrs of murder

Thane: ED searches bookie Anil Jaisinghani’s Ulhasnagar house in IPL betting, money laundering...

Thane: ED searches bookie Anil Jaisinghani’s Ulhasnagar house in IPL betting, money laundering...

Thane: Naupada police detains IIT Kanpur student and his associate in cryptocurrency fraud

Thane: Naupada police detains IIT Kanpur student and his associate in cryptocurrency fraud