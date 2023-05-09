Thane: Ulhasnagar groom’s car hits guests, 11 injured | Accident/Representative Image

Thane: Eleven people attending a marriage ceremony were injured after being hit by a groom’s car on Monday near Vitthalwadi station in Ulhasnagar. The driver Vishal Ludhwani was arrested and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him.

Police said the groom Rohit Rizwani’s car was reaching the Praveen hotel premises, where the ceremony was scheduled, and the people from the groom's side were dancing. Suddenly, Ludhwani lost control of the vehicle and hit the guests.

Read Also Thane: Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation to hold guidance camp for residents of dangerous buildings

One person critical

The injured were immediately admitted to a Mira NX Hospital. One of them was referred to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai as his condition was critical.

Police said the eight injured were given first aid and discharged, while two are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Further investigation has been taken up, police said.