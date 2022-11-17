Thane: Ulhasnagar citizens to put up demand for better facilities at Central hospital; warn of agitation | FPJ

Thane: In the view of inconveniences at the district Central hospital in Ulhasnagar and surrounding areas, the NGO's, social workers and journalists from Ulhasnagar came together and held a meeting on Wednesday, November 16. They have decided to send a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with various demands regarding the facilities at the Central hospital as per the district level.

The Citizen Health Care Foundation an NGO which took the lead in bringing social workers and journalists together has warned of public agitation at the Central Hospital of Ulhasnagar if their demands are not met.

Actions decided in Wednesday's meet

Shivaji Ragde, a social worker from Ulhasnagar said, "As the Government Hospital in Ulhasnagar is a district level hospital it should be updated with all the facilities, necessary systems, equipments, manpower and all the current status of the district hospital as per the district standard and the health policy of the government."

Ragde added, "A large number of patients from the urban areas of Karjat, Kasara, Shahapur, Murbad, Tokwade and urban areas of Kalyan, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, and Badlapur depend on the Central hospital of Ulhasnagar. However, there is lack of facilities and knowing the seriousness of the matter, the meeting was organised on November 16 at Sindhu Youth Circle, Ulhas Station Road, Ulhasnagar 3 where officials of various organisations, NGOs, social workers and journalists participated."

Satish Marathe, a social worker from Ulhasnagar said, "During the meet it was decided that the correspondence with the MLAs, MPs and concerned ministry officials should be initiated to stop the inconvenience in the blood distribution system. A new hospital on a priority basis, recruitment of staff, ambulance service and proper functioning of the committee appointed by the central hospital along with communication with the administration for the smooth running of sonography machine, X-ray machine, etc along with other issues need to be kept before the government administration."

Raj Asrondkar, a social worker said, "Public awareness will be conducted by signature campaign in urban areas, ultimatum will be given to the hospital administration and if no action is initiated then the the last option will be an indefinite fast protest to wake up the state government."