Thane: Ulhasnagar-Based Developer, Family Booked For Forging MHADA Possession Documents In Fort-Area Redevelopment Project | File Photo

Mumbai: The MRA Marg Police have registered a cheating and forgery case against Ulhasnagar-based developer Vijaykumar Wadhwani, his son Niraj Wadhwani, and wife Monika Wadhwani for allegedly creating fake possession documents and illegally taking control of commercial premises in a MHADA redevelopment project at Fort, South Mumbai.

According to the complaint filed by Chandan Raghunath Jawade (44), an executive engineer with MHADA’s A-Ward, the incident took place at Lakhaani Terrace, Kawasji Patel Street, Fort. The redevelopment project, identified as Building No. 34–34A, was carried out by M/s Motiram Budhramal, represented by Vijaykumar Wadhwani.

Jawade stated that the firm’s responsibility for maintenance and safeguarding of the property ended in April 2020, once the building’s redevelopment was completed and possession was to be handed over to rightful allottees. However, between December 9, 2024, and April 4, 2025, Wadhwani, along with his son Niraj and daughter-in-law Monika, allegedly prepared forged possession documents (tamrapavti) for Gala Nos. 35A and 45 in the building.

Despite being aware that the documents were fake, Vijaykumar Wadhwani is accused of handing over the possession of these units to Niraj and Monika, who then illegally occupied the premises. The accused also reportedly submitted these forged documents in court, allegedly misleading judicial authorities and defrauding MHADA.

The MRA Marg Police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the BNS pertaining to cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy. Further investigation is underway to verify the extent of the forgery and determine whether more individuals are involved in the illegal transfer and occupation of the MHADA property.

