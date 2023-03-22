Thane: Uday Samant promises action against TMC civic official within 30 days if allegations proven

Industry minister Uday Samant | Twitter

Industries Minister Uday Samant on Wednesday said that action will be taken against Assistant Municipal Commissioner of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Mahesh Aher within 30 days if allegations against him are proven.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has already directed CID to investigate the matter.

Civic official is facing allegations of corruption

The civic official is facing allegations of corruption and has also been accused of threatening the family of NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad. He had last month written to the police demanding that a case be registered against Aher for allegedly threatening his family in a viral audio clip.

Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Anil Parab and Shashikant Shinde of the NCP claimed that the state government in its written replies has admitted to Aher’s involvement in corruption, but had not taken any action against him. The silence maintained over Aher’s claim that he can call the chief minister any time, raised doubts about the latter, Shinde said.

He further alleged that the civic official had hired private bodyguards and sought to know how he was able to afford them. “There have been several complaints against Aher, including allegations that his degree certificate is fake. There should be a thorough probe into this matter,” Parab said.