Thane: Tyres Set Ablaze And Thrown On Kapurbawdi Bridge; Probe On

FPJ

An unknown person burnt two tyres and threw them on the Kapurbawdi bridge in Thane city on Sunday, September 3, said the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) regional disaster management cell (RDMC) officials.

Yasin Tadvi, RDMC chief, Thane said, "We received the information at the disaster management cell room about the burning tyres at Kapurbawdi bridge on Sunday at around 8:45 am. Soon after receiving the information the disaster management cell team along with local fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot along with one pick-up, one fire vehicle and one jeep vehicle and extinguished the burnt tyres within half an hour."

Disaster management cell personnel along with fire brigade personnel on spot

The burnt tyres were thrown into the garbage bin of the solid waste department with the help of disaster management cell personnel and fire brigade personnel on the order of Kapurbawdi police officers who were present at the spot.

When asked the Kapurbawdi senior police inspector Uttam Sonawane if it was a fallout of the recent violence in Jalna, he said, "No there is no connection of Jalna fallout here, but we are further investigating about the incident."

Earlier on Saturday, September 2 a rally was taken out on the main streets of Thane city condemning the lathi-charge by police on protesters in Jalna on Friday while they were demanding reservation for the Maratha community.