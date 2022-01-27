Thane: Two-year-old struck inside house alone, rescued by police

A two-year-old boy was rescued from his own house after he got locked inside. The police said his mother went on the building terrace to dry clothes when the door got locked accidentally and boy was stuck inside.

According to the police the two-year-old was identified as Shiv Pandurang Jagtap. He resides at room number 15, third floor, building number 15, old police colony, opposite central ground, court naka, Thane west. Shiv's mother went to the terrace to dry wet clothes and kept the door open. "The door accidentally got closed, when Shiv was playing in the house. With no hope Shiv's mother contacted the police who reached the spot along with the fire brigade and disaster management team," said a police officer claiming it took place on Thursday morning at around 10:30am.

According to the disaster management cell the team using a ladder reached the third floor and used the window to enter and smoothly opened the door. The operation almost took hours to rescue the boy. The reuniting of a kid with her mother was a moment to be captured. The kid was just crying," added an official from the RDMC.

