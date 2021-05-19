Thane: Two ward boys arrested for issuing fake negative RT-PCR report

The Thane Crime Branch Unit 5 has arrested two people for issuing fake negative reports through Aadhar Card. The accused wardboy of a covid centre and other with RT-PCR lab had issued a negative RT-PCR report of two dead people through an Aadhar Card. They were issuing the report by charging Rs 1,250 for each report without taking any swab of the patients.

The police said, "On May 14, Vikas Ghodke, senior police inspector, Thane crime branch unit 5 received information about this accused issuing fake RT-PCR report. Accordingly, Dr Binu Varghese, a social activist posing as a dummy customer approached the ward boy." "Intentionally details of two dead people were given to the accused to secure a negative report. On May 18, Rs 2,500 were sent to the accused account number, as he was charging Rs 1,250 for each report. We raided them and arrested the two while issuing the fake report," said a police officer.

The police said the arrested accused were identified as Afsar Tejpal Magwana, 34, a resident of Thane and Sakpal Bhaskar Dhavne, 34, a resident of Mumbra. "Both the accused were produced in court and remanded in police custody till May 22," said Vikas Ghodke, senior police inspector, Thane crime branch.