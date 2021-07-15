Thane: Two persons including minor arrested for murder of 15-year-old

Thane: A 15-year-old boy was allegedly killed by two of his friends, including a minor, for a 1.50 tola gold chain he would wear. The Padgha police of Thane rural police have arrested a 24-year-old man and detained a minor for strangulating him to death.

The police said the deceased was identified as Soham Eknath Bajage, 15. Soham resides with his parents and two sisters and his father works with Century Rayon in Ulhasnagar. The police said the incident took place at Saidham complex in Baapgaon near Kalyan in Padgha. "On Wednesday evening at around 4pm Soham went missing from his residence. The parents started searching him and at around 9:30pm he was found dead in a vacant flat on the ground floor of the complex. We found Sponge cotton kept on his neck", said a police officer from Padgha police station.

The Padgha police reached the spot and sent the death body for post mortem. "The vacant flat had a old bed kept inside. The two accused confessed that they strangled him with a nylon rope. As the rope broke down, they then use the cotton sponge, which they kept it on his neck and strangled him with hands. So that no finger prints are seen", said a police officer.

The Padgha police have registered a murder case and have arrested Akshay Waghmare, 24, and have detained a 17-year-old minor. "Both of them were friend's of the minor deceased. We have arrested one of the accused and detained the minor who is sent to observation home. The accused have robbed the 1.50 tola gold chain the deceased was wearing. We have recovered the gold chain from the accused and are investigating the matter," said Dinesh Katke, Senior Police Inspector, Padgha police station.