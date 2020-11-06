Thane: Two persons arrested for nine cases of bike thefts; police seizes bikes worth Rs 4.60 lakh

Thane: Two persons were arrested by Bhiwandi's Shanti Nagar police team, who were booked for nine cases of bike thefts, registered at various police stations. The police seized all nine bikes worth Rs 4.60 lakh from the accused.

"Iqlak Ahmed Ali Ansari (340 and Maruf Ansari (26) were arrested in a trap led by police following a tip-off in Bhiwandi on November 3. Both the accused were history sheeters, as total 9 cases of bike thefts were registered against them, in Kalyan and Bhiwandi area," said a police official.

Both the accused were produced in the court and were remanded to police custody till November 5. During investigation the accused disclosed the other theft cases.

Among the nine cases, seven cases are registered at Bhiwandi's Nagar police station, while one each is registered at Narpoli, Bhiwandi and Bajarleth police stations in Kalyan.

"Total nine bikes worth Rs 4.60 lakh, were seized from the accused, who are the residents of Babla compound and Kidwai Nagar in Bhiwandi. Both the accused has been arrested under section 379 of Indian Penal Code. The further probe is underway," informed a police official from Shanti Nagar police station.