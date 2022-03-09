Thane: Two people including woman held for duping around 79 people to tune of Rs 31 lakhs

Thane: The Wagle-estate police booked two people including a woman for duping around 79 people to a tune of Rs 31 lakhs. The accused lured the victims on the pretext of giving them jobs in MMRDA metro rail.

The police said the accused are identified as Sanjay Patil and a woman. The complainant, a 28-year-old woman in her statement to police said, “The cheating was held in-between September 27, 2020 till date. The accused published advertisements related to MMRDA metro rail jobs. They use the name of MMRDA to deceive people and attract them. The complainant along with other people had paid an amount to get the jobs. But with months passing there was no response for any enrollment. However, after different victims started approaching the police to report the cheating. On the basis of the written complaint the police have registered a cheating case against the two,” said a police officer from Wagle estate police station.

The police said the 79 victims had paid around Rs 40,000 on different occasions as processing fees to get the jobs. We estimate the value to find the 79 victims were cheated to a tune of Rs 31,26,800.

A case has been registered at Wagle estate police station under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian penal code. “We have registered a case against the two people and have started the investigation. The accused are yet to be arrested as the investigation is going on,” added the police officer.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 10:37 PM IST