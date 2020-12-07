Thane: Two monkeys killed and buried by miscreants, forest officials launch probe

Two monkeys were found killed by an unknown accused in Thane, on Monday. The officials first suspected that animals died due to shock of electrical pole. However, following the investigation by forest officials, the animals were killed and buried in Ram Nagar area of Wagle Estate, in Thane.

The incident was brought into notice by the locals, at around 8:30 am, following the alert call to the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) team.

"The officials reached the spot and found two monkeys were already dead. The officials first suspect that it could have died due to electrical shock as, the Ram Nagar area located near Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) area, often spotted with monkeys swinging or jumping through electrical poles, in the city limits. However, the incident was reported to the officials from Thane forest area," said an official from RDMC, Thane.

"Following the further investigation, the forest officials found that, the monkeys didn't died of any electrical shock and suspected to be killed by unknown person and have later buried into soil," added official.

According to the officials, among both monkeys one is identified as male which is around 5 years old, while another one was female monkey which was around a year old.

The medical test conducted by the doctors at SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), Thane. Hence, the medical report disclosed that animals has been murdered. The further investigation in this case is underway Thane forest officials.