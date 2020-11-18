Thane: Two minors injured in a septic tank explosion

Thane: Two minors were injured due to a blast in a septic tank, in one of the housing societies in Thane. The incident took place, on Tuesday evening at building number 1, Shivshakti society, near Pokhran Road number 2, in the Chitalsar area of Thane.

"Aryan Gurav, 12 and Vihan Vichare, 08, have received major burn injuries and have shifted to a nearby hospital in Thane. The local police and regional disaster management cell (RDMC) team has reached the spot following the alert call," informed RDMC official.

According to the RDMC official, the incident took place during evening hours when a group of children gathered to light crackers on the eve of Diwali. The lighted firecrackers came into contact with flammable gas releasing from the tank, causing a huge explosion.

"The blast led to major burn injuries on the legs of both the minors, who were immediately shifted to one of the private hospitals in Thane. The blast triggered after lighting the firecrackers was so huge that the spark of the blast had reached the fourth floor of the building," informed one of the local.

"Among two minors, Gurav has received 18% burn injuries, while Vichare has received 13% burn injuries on their legs. Both the victims are stable now," said Santosh Kadam, incharge of RDMC, Thane.