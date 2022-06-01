 
Thane: Two killed, one injured while crossing railway tracks at Diva railway station

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 06:34 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image/ Metal used for railway track

Thane: Two persons were killed and one was injured after being hit by a local train at around 8:30 am when they were crossing railway tracks at a level crossing near Diva railway station.

Due to the narrow stairs as well as lack of escalators at Diva railway station, most of the commuters cross the railway tracks at a level-crossing.

A railway police official from Diva railway station informed, "At around 8:30 am in the morning on Wednesday two women and a man were crossing the railway track to reach a platform when a speeding suburban train hit them. The man and one of the women fell down while crossing the track and were run over by the train. Another women fell near the tracks and suffered severe injuries and was hospitalised in a nearby hospital."

The deceased were identified as Sashikant Sawant (26) and Geeta Shinde (25) and seriously injured has been identified as Mahadevi Jadhav (25).

The police officials from Diva RPF said that, "Many cross the railway tracks at Diva railway station at the risk of their lives."

Vijay Bhoir, president of Sangharsh Konkan Railway Passengers Association said, "Due to the narrow stairs at the railway station and the lack of escalators, passengers most of the times use railway tracks to cross and reach the platform. We have demanded several times with the railway authorities and also the local politicians to look into the matter on a priority basis."

