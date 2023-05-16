Thane: Two, including minor threaten shopkeeper in Ulhasnagar with knife in attempt to get ration & extract money

Thane: The Ulhasnagar police have registered a case against two persons including a minor, for allegedly threatening a ration shopkeeper and attempting to extort money from him in Ulhasnagar, said a police official on Tuesday.

The two accused went to a fair price shop in Ulhasnagar township on May 11 and allegedly demanded 10 kg of rice from the shopkeeper.

Accused demanded "hafta" from the shopkeeper

Dilip Fulpagare, senior police inspector, Ulhasnagar police station said, "The two accused went to a ration shop in Ulhasnagar and when the shopkeeper expressed his inability to supply rice as he did not have any stock, the accused allegedly brandished a knife and warned him of dire consequences if he did not provide the same as well as 'hafta' (protection money) for running the shop. Some people from the neighborhood rushed to rescue the victim which the accused got annoyed with and warned them also of dire consequences."

Police yet to arrest the accused

Fulpagare added, "Based on the complaint by ration shopkeeper we have registered a case against the accused on Sunday under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention). The accused had not been arrested so far but soon we will arrest them. We are further investigating the case."