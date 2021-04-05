Thane: Two die on the spot after bike collides with vehicle; cops register case against vehicle driver

Two people traveling on motorcycles succumbed to injuries after they met with an accident. A vehicle collided with the motorcycle on Ghodbunder road. The Kasarwadavli police have registered a case against an unknown vehicle driver and have formed a team to trace the vehicle and the rash driver.
The police said the incident was reported in the wee hours of Monday on Ghodbunder road, near D-mart, Anand Nagar, Kasarvadavli Thane west. It was around 4 am, when an unknown vehicle collided with the motorcycle numbered MH 05 CZ 6694. "Nasir Danish Shemle 33, was riding the motorcycle, while the pillion rider was Sandesh Jainjangde 32. Both of them died on the spot and were shifted to private hospital. The family was informed about the incident and the dead body was handed over to them. The motorcycle was owned by Bilal Shemle," said a police officer.
The Kasarvadavli police have registered a case under sections of the Indian penal code and Motorcycle vehicles act for negligence and rash driving against the unknown truck driver. "The two deceased were coming from Kashimira area and heading towards their home in Kalyan, when the incident took place on Ghodbunder road. Heavy vehicles have a good following on the road during night. The man driving the vehicle fled away. We have formed a team who are checking the CCTV footage of the roads and areas to get some clue to identify the truck or vehicle that collided with the motorcycle and took the lives of two people," said Kishore Khainar, senior police inspector, Kasarvadavli police station.