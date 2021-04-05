Thane: Two die on the spot after bike collides with vehicle; cops register case against vehicle driver

Two people traveling on motorcycles succumbed to injuries after they met with an accident. A vehicle collided with the motorcycle on Ghodbunder road. The Kasarwadavli police have registered a case against an unknown vehicle driver and have formed a team to trace the vehicle and the rash driver.

The police said the incident was reported in the wee hours of Monday on Ghodbunder road, near D-mart, Anand Nagar, Kasarvadavli Thane west. It was around 4 am, when an unknown vehicle collided with the motorcycle numbered MH 05 CZ 6694. "Nasir Danish Shemle 33, was riding the motorcycle, while the pillion rider was Sandesh Jainjangde 32. Both of them died on the spot and were shifted to private hospital. The family was informed about the incident and the dead body was handed over to them. The motorcycle was owned by Bilal Shemle," said a police officer.