Thane: Two persons on scooter killed after falling off Majiwada flyover

Thane: In a horrific accident in Thane on Tuesday, a bike driver and a pillion rider lost their lives after the driver lost control of his bike and hit the guardrail on the Castlemill flyover in Majiwada.

Avinash Sawant, regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief, Thane said, " We received the information about the bike accident on Tuesday, January 24 at around 6:15 am at Castlemill Naka at Majiwada in Thane (West).

Soon after receiving the information we reached the spot and found out that the TVS-made bike number MH-04-LK-4220 belonging to the owner Sarika More met with an accident on Castlemill flyover while going to Thane station.

Driver lost control, fell off the flyover

The driver lost control of the bike and hit the guardrail of the flyover. Both the victims fell from the flyover and received severe injuries.

Sawant further added, " When we inquired the people present at the spot they said that the bike driver lost control of the two-wheeler and hit the guardrail on the flyover. The said two persons were admitted to the district government hospital in Thane (West) with the help of an ambulance by the Rabodi police personnel but the doctors declared both of the persons brought dead."

The deceased person has been identified as bike driver Pratik Vinod More (21) a resident of Swami Samarth Apartment at Lokmanya Nagar in Thane and Rajesh Gupta (26) a resident of Meenatai Thackeray Nagar in Ulhasnagar.

