Thane: Two brothers drown while fishing in Kamwari river in Bhiwandi

Thane: Two brothers died after drowning at Kamwari river, in Bhiwandi, on Saturday. The body of one of the two brothers was recovered on the same day following a search operation, while the body of another one was found next day morning.
Both the deceased were declared dead on arrival by doctor at nearby hospital. A case has been registered at Bhiwandi Taluka police.
"Shahbaz Ansari, 24 and Shahalam Ansari, 22 are the names of the siblings who drowned while fishing at Kamwari river, on Saturday evening. One of the two brothers drowned after he slipped while standing on the edge of the river, for fishing. Noticing the same the another one immediately dived into the water to save him. But after realising both were drowning, their mother, who had accompanied them, raised an alarm," said police official from Bhiwandi.
After hearing the mother's plea for help, locals rushed to the spot, started the search operation and also informed the police.
"By 7:30 pm on Saturday, the police with the help of fire brigade team and locals managed to recover Shahalam's body. However, due to darkness the rescue operation was continued next morning with the help of locals and fire brigade team by Bhiwandi police. Hence, the body of Shahbaz was recovered on Sunday morning," informed police official.
"During investigation we learned that both the deceased didn't know to swim. The family of the deceased were new to the city, as they have recently settled in Bhiwandi. The accidental death report has been registered at the Bhiwandi Taluka police station," said senior police inspector from Bhiwandi.
