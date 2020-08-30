Thane: Two brothers drown while fishing in Kamwari river in Bhiwandi

Thane: Two brothers died after drowning at Kamwari river, in Bhiwandi, on Saturday. The body of one of the two brothers was recovered on the same day following a search operation, while the body of another one was found next day morning.

Both the deceased were declared dead on arrival by doctor at nearby hospital. A case has been registered at Bhiwandi Taluka police.

"Shahbaz Ansari, 24 and Shahalam Ansari, 22 are the names of the siblings who drowned while fishing at Kamwari river, on Saturday evening. One of the two brothers drowned after he slipped while standing on the edge of the river, for fishing. Noticing the same the another one immediately dived into the water to save him. But after realising both were drowning, their mother, who had accompanied them, raised an alarm," said police official from Bhiwandi.