Thane: Two booked by cops in Ambernath for preparing and posting derogatory video against CM Yogi Adityanath

Ambernath police have lodged a criminal offence against two persons for allegedly preparing and posting a video in which one of the accused had made derogatory comments about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.



According to the police, the complainant in the case is a caterer from Laxmi Nagar in Ambernath. The complainant is also a member of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).



"As per the complainant, on March 22, he had received a 47 seconds video in one of the WhatsApp groups on his phone. In the video, which was posted by one of the group members, a person was seen making derogatory comments about UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The man also stated his address in the said video message and had also dared the viewers to come and see him if they can," said a police officer.



He added, "The complainant and other members of VHP then confronted the group member who had posted the said video on the group. The said group member then revealed that he had recorded the said video at Mahendra Nagar in Ambernath on his phone and also revealed the details about the person who had made the derogatory comments. The said person is a resident of Javsaigaon in Ambernath."



The police have registered a case under sections 34 (common intention), 294 (Obscene acts and songs) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of The Information Technology Act.



In January this year, Naupada police in Thane had registered a criminal offence against a Facebook user for allegedly posting a derogatory video stating objectionable things against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development Smriti Irani.



In June last year, the Chembur police had registered a criminal case against a man for having allegedly posted an edited objectionable photograph of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar. In 2020, a prominent Twitter user was booked under the charges of obscenity and defamation after he called Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb" and his son Aditya "baby penguin".

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 06:00 AM IST