Thane: Two arrested in burglary cases with valuables worth Rs. 44 lakh

The Bhiwandi police have arrested two history sheeters in a burglary case from Gujarat. The police have also seized valuables worth Rs. 44 lakh from them. Further investigation is on.

"Kamlesh Mishra, 38, resides at Diva in Thane and Jitendra Mahto, 38, who hails from Uttar Pradesh were arrested following the tip-off from our source. The accused has robbed around 230 electrical cards from the various loom companies located in Saravali area of Bhiwandi," said a police official from Bhiwandi.

"The accused persons were arrested by the Kongaon police station, of Bhiwandi, on February 8 and 4, 2021. They have also confessed about committing three house burglaries in Gujarat," added the official.

Following the investigation, the police have seized the stolen valuables worth Rs 44.5 lakh from the accused. The case has been registered against the accused under sections 454, 457, 380 and 34 of Indian Penal code.