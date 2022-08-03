Thane: Two arrested for murdering a woman in Bhiwandi, one accused still absconding | File Photo

Thane: The Narpoli police succeeded in arresting two men on Monday, August 1, 2022, from Rasulabad in Uttar Pradesh in the murder case of the woman whose body was wrapped in a blanket and thrown in a drain near a residential society in Bhiwandi last week. The police officials from Narpoli police station said that the accused also tried to destroy the evidence.

The murdered woman was identified as Nafiza Shah (25) a native of Gujarat. She was married to a man from Gujarat but she left him and was living with the main accused Satyam Singh (24). Satyam Singh was her live-in partner.

Madan Ballal, senior police inspector, Narpoli police station informed, "We have arrested the two accused from Rasulabad in Uttar Pradesh. One of the accused is the live-in partner of the woman while the other is his brother-in-law. As per the information received from the sources, the woman was killed on July 1, 2022. The woman was Muslim and she had changed her religion to Hindu after moving with the accused Satyam Singh. As she has changed her name to Sangeeta it was difficult for us to identify her. Before the murder the main accused and the deceased had a fight. The fight happened because the accused instead of bringing a new mobile charger for the deceased had spent the money on alcohol."

Ballal further added, "Both the accused and deceased used to live at Parashnath compound in Bhiwandi. When we found the body of the deceased in a drain in Bhiwandi, we clicked the photo of the spot. We went to Parasnath Compound and tried to get information from the people residing nearby accused Satyam Singh. We showed the picture of the deceased on the mobile to one person named Abbas Zahir Hasan Syed who identified her as Sangeeta Bhabhi. Also, the gown which Sangeeta Bhabhi was wearing in the picture on the mobile was matching with the gown on her body. We identified that the body is of Sangeeta. When we asked other neighbours of Satyam Singh and Sangeeta about Satyam Singh's whereabouts we were told that he was missing for 22 days. The accused told the neighbours that someone in his family was unwell and they would be going to his village."

Ballal added, "We also went to a company called Delta Tax company at Parashnath compound where the deceased and accused were working. We met the owner Dhawal Patel and asked him about Satyam Singh. The owner said that Satyam Singh and his other accomplices Awdhesh Shaighar (32), Sumit, Mukesh and Vishal are not coming to work from 1st July 2022. We got a suspicion that Satyam Singh would have murdered Sangeeta. Sangeeta used to do embroidery work while the two accused were labourers at Delta Tax company. On July 1, Sangeeta told Singh to get her a mobile charger but he refused saying that he didn't have money. In the evening when Singh returned home he was drinking and that enraged Sangeeta. Sangeeta after seeing Singh drinking slapped him a couple of times while he refused to get her a mobile charger, he had money to spend on alcohol. Singh was an inebriated state and assaulted Sangeeta to death."

"In the night Singh called Awdhesh Shaighar and one more of his accomplices for help. They wrapped Sangeeta in a blanket and packed the body in a gunny bag taken from their company and threw her in the drain. We formed the team to solve the case and our team, through sources and technical know-how, traced the mobile location of the accused at Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh. Our team left for UP and there we traced the location of Singh at Rasulabad in Uttar Pradesh. Our team with the help of the Rasulabad police station team arrested Satyam Singh and Awdhesh Shaighar from Shaighar's house. The case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence). We presented both of them in Bhiwandi court which sent them to police custody till 10th August. One of the accused is still at large but he too will be arrested soon," he added.