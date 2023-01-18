e-Paper Get App
Thane: Trying to overtake bus, two minors injured

Two minor boys sustained injuries on Tuesday after they rammed the two-wheeler, on which they were riding, into a car coming from the opposite direction.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 12:04 AM IST
article-image
Thane: Two minor boys sustained injuries on Tuesday after they rammed the two-wheeler, on which they were riding, into a car coming from the opposite direction. The mishap occurred at around 7.45am near Hiranandani Meadows complex, New Upvan road. The duo was subsequently rushed to the Bethany Hospital, and are said to be out of danger now.

According to the eyewitnesses, both the minors were not wearing helmets when the accident took place. Chitalsar police station Senior Police Inspector Girish Ghode said, “Both of them were trying to overtake a TMT bus and didn't see the car coming from the opposite direction.

I visited them in the hospital to record their statement but they were not in the position to talk. Both of them have fractured their legs. We have called their parents to record the statements. No case has been registered yet.”

article-image

