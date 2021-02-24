Thane: Truck loaded with cooking oil topples in brook near Mumbra, no casualties reported

Thane: A truck loaded with cooking oil, topple in a brook near Mumbra Devi road, Mumbra in Thane district. The accident was reported on Wednesday evening.

The regional disaster management cell (RDMC) reached the spot after receiving an alert call to clear the route and remove the vehicle.

No casualty or injury was reported in the incident. The truck driver plying from Taloja towards Bhiwandi lost his control that lead to the accident.

Officials said that there was traffic congestion due to the accident until the vehicle was removed from the route. However, it was later managed by the traffic police team.

