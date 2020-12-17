Thane: Trio arrested with ganja worth Rs 1.60 lakh in Bhiwandi

Thane: Three people were arrested in Bhiwandi with around 8 kgs ganja worth Rs 1.60 lakh. The accused was arrested in a trap laid by Kongaon Khadakpada police team at Nashik-Mumbai highway on Wednesday.

Following the tip-off, the accused were caught on Wednesday in Bhiwandi. "Abdul Ibrahim Pinjari, 31, who hails from Shriampur from Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, Rahul Anna Rahile, 27, from Dombivli and Rajendra Anna Mali, 26, from Dombivli were caught in a trap laid by the police," said police official from Thane.

The accused were spotted at Nashik-Mumbai highway near Sarawligaon of Bhiwandi taluka in Thane during evening hours on Wednesday.