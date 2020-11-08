Thane: Tree fall in Naupada leaves 4 injured; woman gets 12 stitches on head

Four persons were injured on Sunday after the branch of a tree fell in Thane city's Naupada area, civic officials said.

The officials said that a 47-year-old suffered major injuries while the other three suffered minor injuries.

The four, including a woman who received 12 stitches on her head while riding pillion on her husband's motorcycle, have been hospitalised after the incident on Gokhale Road, said TMC disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the woman has been identified as Jaya Bangera. Sanjay Bangera (47), the woman's husband, was rushed to Paradkar hospital, along with his wife, for further treatment. The couple is a resident of Ghodbunder Road in Thane.

A 23-year-old auto driver suffered a chest injury and was rushed to Godbole hospital.

Another pedestrian too was injured in the incident.