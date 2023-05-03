Thane: Transgender killed by live-in partner in Bhiwandi

Representative Image

Thane: A 30-year-old transgender person was bludgeoned to death by a live-in partner at the Chavan compound behind Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi on Monday. The police arrested the accused Kalim Ansari on Tuesday.

The victim and the accused were in a relationship and lived together in the Ghaibi Nagar locality of Bhiwandi.

Senior police inspector Bhiwandi town police station Chetan Kakade said, “According to the complainant Monish Fahim Ahmed Ansari alias Monalisa Kene, a transgender, the victim Guru Tausif Malik Bagwan and the accused Kamil Ansari were in a relationship. On Monday, they had a fight over some issues. They always used to have fights over petty issues. On Monday at around 1:30pm the victim was fatally hit with a floor tile by the accused.”

Kakade further added, “When the complainant Kene tried to intervene during the fight, Kalim Ansari said that it was their personal matter and no one should interfere. Based on a complaint from Kene, we have registered a case under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) against the accused. We arrested him and produced him before the Bhiwandi court and filed a remand application seeking police custody.”