Thane: Tragic Rail Accidents Claim 4 Lives Between Kalyan & Kopar

Four people died in separate railway accidents on Wednesday. The incidents occurred between Kalyan and Kopar railway stations, drawing attention to the pressing need for improved safety measures and infrastructure enhancements in the region.

The Dombivli Government Railway Police (GRP) are actively investigating the cases, having registered accidental death reports for each incident. Two of the victims are suspected to have fallen from overcrowded local trains during the morning peak hours, while the other two were involved in train collisions, with one case suspected to be a suicide.

Timeline of the mishaps

The first incident took place at 12:30 am, where a 50-year-old unidentified woman was found dead between Thakuri and Kalyan, believed to have been struck by a local train. The second mishap occurred around 8:15 am when another woman, aged between 42 and 45, fell from an overcrowded up fast local train between Thakurli and Kalyan.

The third accident, reported at approximately 8:45 am between Kopar and Dombivli, resulted in the death of Sushil Putran, who fell from a local train. The fourth tragic incident occurred at 11:15 am when an unidentified person was run over by a speeding train between Dombivali and Koper.

According to a GRP official, "Out of the four accidents, two victims are suspected to have fallen from an overcrowded local train, but we have yet to confirm this."

The incidents have left the railway passengers deeply saddened, prompting concerns and demands from the community. Commuters are advocating for changes in office timings of companies to alleviate the morning rush hour and suggesting the introduction of additional suburban trains or the extension of platforms on the Thane-Kasara/Karjat section.

Commuters worried about safety

Somesh Shah from Dombivli emphasised the necessity of adjusting office timings to reduce morning rush hour congestion. Similarly, Jignesh Verma from Kalyan suggested extending platforms to accommodate longer trains, while Manisha Kulkarni of Dombivli stressed the need for concrete solutions like capacity augmentation to control overcrowding.

Despite efforts from the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Central, who sent letters to more than 750 companies in Mumbai urging them to staggered office timings, the state government, holding the power to implement these changes, has not yet taken any substantial action.