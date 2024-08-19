 Thane Tragedy: 15-Year-Old Bhiwandi Boy Dies After Chunk Of Ceiling Plaster Falls On Him
HomeMumbaiThane Tragedy: 15-Year-Old Bhiwandi Boy Dies After Chunk Of Ceiling Plaster Falls On Him

Thane Tragedy: 15-Year-Old Bhiwandi Boy Dies After Chunk Of Ceiling Plaster Falls On Him

The boy has been identified as Kishan Patel, who lived with his father, mother, brother, and sister. The Patel family lived in a room on the second floor of a four-story building.

NK GuptaUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 10:56 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Thane: A 15-year-old teenager died while sleeping at home when a chunk of plaster fell from the ceiling. The incident took place in the Karivli area of Bhiwandi under the jurisdiction of the Bhoiwada police station on Friday night.

article-image

About The Incident

According to the police, the mother was preparing food while the boy was sleeping in the room. A chunk of plaster fell on the boy and he was trapped under the debris. Upon seeing this, Sandhya, the mother, rushed there and found her son unconscious. She alerted the neighbours and later he was taken to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

