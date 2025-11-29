 Thane Traffic Update: Night Closure Near Cadbury Metro Station From Nov 29; Check Full Diversion Plan
Thane Traffic Update: Night Closure Near Cadbury Metro Station From Nov 29; Check Full Diversion Plan

According to the official notification, the Wagle Transport Sub-Division will be installing a roof water drainage gutter at the upcoming Cadbury Metro Station in Hatti. Since the operation requires deploying a 30-tonne mobile crane on the Cadbury flyover, a temporary closure has been deemed necessary.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 05:23 PM IST
article-image
The Thane Police has issued a week-long night traffic advisory on the Mumbai-Nashik route near Cadbury Junction to support ongoing metro construction work. | FPJ

Thane: The Thane Police has issued a week-long night traffic advisory on the Mumbai-Nashik route near Cadbury Junction to support ongoing metro construction work. As per the update, restrictions will be enforced from November 29 to December 6, between 11 pm and 5 am every night.

According to the official notification, the Wagle Transport Sub-Division will be installing a roof water drainage gutter at the upcoming Cadbury Metro Station in Hatti. Since the operation requires deploying a 30-tonne mobile crane on the Cadbury flyover, a temporary closure has been deemed necessary.

Which Road Will Be Shut?

All categories of vehicles travelling from Mumbai to Nashik-Ghodbunder via the Nitin Over Bridge will be stopped near the divider at the start of the Nitin Bridge climb, where the closure has been implemented.

Thane Traffic Update: Night Closure Near Cadbury Metro Station From Nov 29; Check Full Diversion Plan
Thane Traffic Update: Night Closure Near Cadbury Metro Station From Nov 29; Check Full Diversion Plan
Alternate Route for Commuters

Vehicles moving along the affected route will be diverted from the intersection at the beginning of the Nitin Bridge climb. From there, they will proceed: via the slip road to Nitin Junction,onward to Cadbury Junction,and then through the slip road to Kapurbawdi, before heading toward their intended destination.

article-image

The Thane Police clarified that essential and emergency vehicles-including police vehicles, fire brigade trucks, ambulances, green corridor movements, and oxygen supply vehicles-will be exempt from the restrictions.

