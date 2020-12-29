Thane traffic police recover ₹2.93 crore e-challan fines in past 28 days

Thane traffic department has recovered around Rs.2.93 crore as fines for traffic violations through e-challan in the last 28 days. Besides, traffic officials have also announced that the co-passengers in a drink and drive cases will also be charged a fine, while the fine amount against the motorists will be increased after towing their vehicles.

"This special drive was carried since December 1, to recover the pending e-challans from the motorists has been announced by the newly appointed deputy commissioner of police (Thane traffic), Balasaheb Patil. Until now around Rs 2.93 crore has been recovered from the pending e-challans from the motorists caught violating traffic rules at various junctions," said Traffic official, in the conference held in Thane on Tuesday.

The e-challans system was introduced in Thane last year, to enable transparency while issuing fine against errant motorists.

So far Rs 26 crore has been recovered through e-challan in Thane.

"In the initial days of this special drive carried since December 1, around Rs 1-2 lakh was recovered through pending e-challans, however the recovery amount now has reached upto Rs 10 to 11 lakh per day," said an official.

Since the last four days a special drive has been carried to keep a strict vigil on drink and drive cases. During this action against motorists, the pending e-challan amount recovery too has increased, informed the official.

"Besides the above drives, henceforth action will be taken against the co-passengers in the drink and drive cases. While, parents of the youngsters caught in this (drink and drive) case will also be informed. So far, 415 motorists have been caught in this special drive carried since last four days. In the background of December 31, the drive will be implemented more strictly in all 18 sub-divisions of Thane traffic department," said traffic official.

"To curb the illegal parking on the road side causing traffic snarls, the charges of fine during the towing of vehicles will be increased now. The increase in the finehas been announced following the costs required to carry the towing process. However, since last 10 years no increase in this particular fine were announced, while the charges of this increased fine will be less compare to the fines imposed in Mumbai and Pune City," said traffic official, from Thane.