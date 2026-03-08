Thane Traffic Police Create ‘Green Corridor’ To Help HSC Students Reach Exam On Time | Representational Image

​Thane: In a commendable display of public service, the Thane City Traffic Police successfully escorted two HSC (Class 12) students to their examination center after they were stranded due to a lack of available transport. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when the students, Sujit Joshi and a companion, were traveling from Ambernath to Kalyan for their Geography paper.

​Upon receiving a distress call on the police helpline, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat immediately directed officials to assist. Under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner Kiran Balwadkar, a "Green Corridor" was effectively created. Traffic Marshals Salman Tadvi and Vijay Gaikwad reached the students at Saibaba Temple on the Badlapur-Ulhasnagar road and transported them on motorbikes.

Read Also Finland President Alexander Stubb Hosted By Mukesh Ambani At Antilia In Mumbai During India Visit

Also Watch:

​The students reached the Achievers Public High School in Kalyan within minutes, covering a seven-kilometer distance just in time for the 2:30 PM session. Commissioner of Police Ashutosh Dumbare and Joint Commissioner Dr. Dnyaneshwar Chavan lauded the team’s swift action. The department has currently deployed 54 "Riders" across the city and issued dedicated helpline numbers (8286300300 / 8286400400) to ensure students are not delayed by traffic or vehicle breakdowns during the ongoing board exams.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/