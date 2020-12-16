Thane: Traffic officials to increase vigil on towing operators

Thane: The Thane Traffic department will direct operators deployed on towing vans while taking action on illegally parked vehicle aside road. The traffic officials will be more vigil on these operators who often skip the rules which are needed to be followed while towing the vehicles, leading to disputes between the motorists and operators.

"The towing operators have been directed to follow all the rules and steps while taking action against the vehicles parked aside. The steps like making the announcement before carrying the action, pasting stickers consisting name of particular traffic beat and their contact number, are skipped by the operators. Besides, the complaints of damaging vehicles while towing vehicles are often received from the citizens," said Thane traffic official.

"Following the above steps will help the motorists to easily recover their vehicles from the specific traffic beat. Many times these steps are being skipped by the towing operators leading to conflicts between operators and citizens. Hence, the strict directions have been given to the towing operators by the Thane traffic department as far as above rules need to be followed while implementing action against illegally parked vehicles on public area or aside roads," added official.

The complaints about the notice written by chalk on the spot often gets vanished leading to confusion within the citizens from where their vehicles has been seized or stolen from the spot, informed traffic official.

"Following are the directions which are already directed while signing contract with the towing operators. However, the complaints received from the citizens has highlighted that it has not being followed properly by them. Therefore, the strict directions has been led seriously, by the depury commission of police, Balasaheb Patil, from Thane traffic department," said the official.

"With this, if the vehicle owner remove his vehicle from illegal parking following the announcement while their regular patrolling, in a specific time, the vehicle owner will be charged only for illegal parking and not for towing charges. However, if one fails to recover his vehicle, it will be seized by towing operators, who will be responsible to paste the sticker on the spot which consists of contact number and traffic beat. The operators will be also responsible to record the video of the above process and report to concerned traffic officials," added traffic official from Thane.