Thane traffic dept continues to take strict action against drink and drive cases

Thane: The special drive is being carried vigorously since December 2020 against drink and drive cases with stringent action against the guilty in Thane. On Wednesday, 77 drivers and their co-travellers were caught while driving under the influence of alcohol in the city.

"The drive that started last month was made more vigilant since December 31st, to trace such cases in order to curb road accidents. Hence, on Wednesday, total of 77 drivers and 35 co-travellers were also caught for travelling with drunk drivers," said a traffic official from Thane.

Maximum road accidents occur due to drink and drive cases - the reason why the special drive has been made more stringent to curb such cases and fine them. The traffic team deployed within all major junctions of the Thane city, which consists 18 traffic sub-divisions including, Kalyan, Dombivali, Ambernath, Bhiwandi and Ulhasnagar.