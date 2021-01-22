Thane traffic dept continues to take strict action against drink and drive cases

Thane: The special drive is being carried vigorously since December 2020 against drink and drive cases with stringent action against the guilty in Thane. On Wednesday, 77 drivers and their co-travellers were caught while driving under the influence of alcohol in the city.
"The drive that started last month was made more vigilant since December 31st, to trace such cases in order to curb road accidents. Hence, on Wednesday, total of 77 drivers and 35 co-travellers were also caught for travelling with drunk drivers," said a traffic official from Thane.
Maximum road accidents occur due to drink and drive cases - the reason why the special drive has been made more stringent to curb such cases and fine them. The traffic team deployed within all major junctions of the Thane city, which consists 18 traffic sub-divisions including, Kalyan, Dombivali, Ambernath, Bhiwandi and Ulhasnagar.
"Action has been taken against the drivers under the influence of alcohol under sections 188 and 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act. Among total cases of drink and drive caught on Wednesday, most were registered under Kapurbawdi division of Thane traffic department," said traffic official.
In many cases, drivers have been levied with the fine of Rs. 10,000 while in one of the cases, the court has announced imprisonment.
"In one of the cases on December 31st, a drunk driver and his co-traveller were sent to 7-day imprisonment. While in many cases the driver and the co-travellers were imposed with a fine of Rs. 10,000. Now, to curb such cases, the drive will be continued by Thane traffic department," said Balasaheb Patil, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), Thane.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)