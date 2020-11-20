Thane traffic department to take strict action against motorists with pending e-challans

Thane: Deputy commissioner of police (Thane traffic) laids directions to traffic cops, to seize the vehicles of the errant motorists with pending e-challans, from December.

Thane traffic has given deadline to pay the e-challan till November 30, or face the action during the drive, starting from next month. Hence, following the announcement about the drive, Thane traffic recovered around Rs 31,000 from a single division within a day.

This special drive to recover the pending e-challans from the motorists has been announced by the newly appointed deputy commissioner of police (Thane traffic), Balasaheb Patil, on Thursday.

"The unpaid fines can be paid on their website www.mahtraffic.gov.in or through the online payment app. The motorists paying their pending fines by November 30, will not face any action, however the special drive will be carried from December 1, against the one who fails to pay their pending e-challans. The traffic team has been informed to seize the vehicles who are listed under pending e-challans, during the drive," said an official from Thane traffic department.

The e-challans system was introduced in Thane last year, to enable the transperancy while issuing fine against errant motorists. According to the official, in 2019, 6,30,232 e-challans were issued with total fine of Rs 21Crore, where as this year, between January to October end, 5,52,453 e-challans were issued with a total fine of Rs 22 Crore.

Following the announcement about the special drive against motorists with unpaid fines; the Thane traffic department has recovered around 31,000 on Friday, from one of the zones of Thane city.

"Among the list of traffic violators from Thane with unpending e-challans, the traffic tram has started with the recovery of tfines from the motorists using luxury cars. Starting with Wagle Estate division the fine of around Rs.31,000 was recovered from them within a day. Hence, the same process will be followed in other divisions of different traffic zones of Thane. However, following the drive from next month, the motorists has to face the action," said Patil.

Besides the same, Thane traffic has also carrying the regular drive against the vehicles parked aside the roads causing traffic snarls.

"The drive is been functional since last week. Hence, it will be carried on regular basis, especially during the morning and evening peak hours on the different roads connecting Mumbai-Thane route, market places and station area. So far, around 1,500 vehicles has faced action in this drive," informed Patil.