Thane traffic cops want reflectors after another mishap

Accidents are a common sight on Ghodbunder Road in Thane. Early on Tuesday morning, a trailer truck toppled and caused an oil spill near Jakat Naka, resulting in a traffic jam.

The regional disaster management cell head, Santosh Kadam, said the team reached the spot immediately and spread soil on the spill to avert mishaps. However, the traffic moved slowly till 9 am. A police officer said, “There is a slope way towards Thane. Speeding vehicles lose balance while taking a turn. Similar accidents have occurred here in the past.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Balasaheb Patil, said, “We had written to the Public Works Department that takes care of the road. We have asked them to install speed breakers, reflectors, speed limit boards and sign boards about the dangerous turn and slope. It will help alert drivers.”

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 08:27 AM IST