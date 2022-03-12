Thane: Traffic at Mumbai-Nashik highway after truck tyre punctures at Teen Hath Naka Flyover

Heavy traffic was stuck on Mumbai-Nashik highway in Thane on Saturday. After the tyre of a pick-up tempo was busted on the Teen Hath Naka flyover.

The police said the tempo carrying tiles and marbles was going towards Ghodbunder road on Mumbai-Nashik Highway. "It was around 3:15 pm when the left back tyre of the truck got punctured. Usually in new heavy vehicles if any accident happens the handle gets locked. In such a situation moving a vehicle is a difficult task," said a police officer.

The police said the tempo got stuck on the Teen Hath Naka flyover which resulted in a traffic. "We then arranged a hydra to remove the vehicle. Soon after it was removed the traffic started moving smoothly," said Shrikant Shinde, police inspector, Thane traffic.

Meanwhile, the traffic resumed on the road within an hour. But over the weekend many people who were about to go for a holiday got stuck in the traffic. "As the accident happened on the flyover. Our traffic officials were standing below the flyover asking motorists to not use the down lane," he said.

However, motorists on the road who were in a hurry started playing horns and took social media to react over regular traffic issues on the stretch.

Meanwhile, the traffic department claimed that they had demanded for a hydra and crane to remove vehicles from the spot to avoid traffic issues. The equipment will help solve many traffic issues on the stretch. "As in many cases the traffic on the stretch is due to minor breakdowns. It results in traffic issues," said a police officer.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Taxi drivers who scuffled with traffic cop in 2011 let off on bond

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 09:39 PM IST