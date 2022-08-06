Thane: Trader abducted for Rs 50 lakh ransom; 4 held | Pic for representation | Unsplash

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly abducting a trader and demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh in Dombivili, police said on Friday.

Himmat S Nahar was abducted on Wednesday and rescued hours later.

The police have arrested Sanjay Ramkisan Vishwakarma, 39, Sandeep Dyandeo Rokde, 39, Darmadz Ambadas Kamble, 36 and Roshan Ganpat Sawant, 40, all residents of Dombivili in connection with the crime, said an official.