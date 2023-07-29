Thane To Launch Special campaign For Child Vaccination Under 'Mission Indradhanush 5.0' | FPJ

The Thane collector announced a special campaign in Thane district under Mission Indradhanush 5.0, aimed at ensuring periodic vaccination for children to promote good health and to prevent any child in the district from being deprived of vaccination.

On Friday, July 27, Thane collector Ashok Shingare held a meeting in the presence of Manuj Jindal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Thane Zilla Parishad.

Jindal suggested that the health department should collaborate with the Women and Child Development Department, Education Department, and Gram Panchayats of Zilla Parishad.

Mission Indradhanush 5.0

Shingare informed, "As part of the regular vaccination program in Thane district, the special campaign under Mission Indradhanush 5.0 will be implemented in three rounds across the entire Thane rural area, as well as Badlapur and Ambernath municipal areas. The first round of the campaign is scheduled from August 7 to August 12, 2023, while the second round will be conducted from September 11 to September 16, 2023, and the third round from October 9 to October 14, 2023. The campaign will target missed beneficiaries between 0 to 2 years of age, children between 2 to 5 years of age who have received the first and second dose of Measles Rubella vaccine and booster dose of DPT and Oral Polio vaccine, as well as pregnant women and children born on or after August 6, 2018. The beneficiaries have been identified based on a survey, and we have set a target of vaccinating 100 percent of them in Thane district."

Shingare appealed to all parents in Thane district to complete the vaccination of their children and safeguard their health and future through this special campaign.

