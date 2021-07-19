Thane to get low water supply for two days due to waterlogging at Bhatsa dam

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Monday announced that the city will receive low pressure water supply for two days due to heavy rainfall resulting in water logging at Bhatsa Dam.

The authorities claimed that waterlogging and flooding had resulted in a strained situation at the Pise pump house, which supplies water to a major part of Thane Municipal Corporation. The water from the flooding river was carrying dirt, which resulted in the blockage at the pump.

Vinod Pawar, executive engineer, water supply department of TMC confirmed about the low supply water to the city and said, "Due to heavy rainfall for the last two days, the Bhatsa river had overflowed. Resulting in unpleasant dirt like garbage and plastic waste coming to the Pise pump house". "We have four water pumps at the Pise dam pump house, in which two are operating and the discharge of water is in less quantity. Work to remove the garbage is underway". added Pawar.

The authorities claim that usually water from Bhatsa river comes to the pump house. And after going through the treatment plant it is released in the city for 24 hours. On a daily basis, 210 MLD water is supplied to the city, but due to technical glitches the supply is low.

The authorities had low pressure water will be received in major part of Thane city including Ghodbunder Road, Patlipada, Brahmand, Vijaynagari, Gandhi Nagar, Surkarpada, Balkum, Majiwada, Manpada, Kothari Compound, Pawar Nagar, Azad Nagar, Saket, Rutu Park, Siddheshwar of Johnson, Eternity, Samta Nagar, Kalwa and major part of Mumbra.

The Thane Municipal corporation had appealed to the citizens to use water cautiously, at least for two days till the previous level is restored.