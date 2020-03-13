Thane to face 12 hours of water cut today due to maintenance work

Residents of Thane brace yourself as there will be no water supply for 12 hours on Friday owing to maintenance work at the Temghar Pumping Station.
The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Friday will carry out repair work of the valve of main water supply line at Temghar Pumping Station. The above work will be executed from 9 am-9 pm on March 13. After the repair work is done, Thanekars are likely to face low water pressure for the next two days.
Thanekars will have to pay more 50% more water tax if TMC's proposal to hike water tax gets approved. According to the Hindustan Times report, TMC has proposed over 50% increase in water tax and will table the proposal in the general body meeting on February 20.
The report further states that 50% increase is for all flats irrespective of size and the slums will have to pay more Rs 200 per family instead of current Rs 130 per family. The TMC has said that the hike will help fill the gap between revenue and expenses.
