Thane to face 12 hours of water cut today due to maintenance work

Residents of Thane brace yourself as there will be no water supply for 12 hours on Friday owing to maintenance work at the Temghar Pumping Station.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Friday will carry out repair work of the valve of main water supply line at Temghar Pumping Station. The above work will be executed from 9 am-9 pm on March 13. After the repair work is done, Thanekars are likely to face low water pressure for the next two days.