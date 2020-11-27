Thane: TMT runs only 18-20% of buses from its total fleet

Thane: Only 50-60 Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) buses are functional out of total fleet of around 290 buses plying presently by the TMT in the city. While, the remaining buses are run on the GCC (Gross Cross Contract) basis by the TMT department. Hence, it has been disclosed there are more total 227 buses in TMT's fleet which are non-functional due to lack of maintenance.

The total figure of functional and non-functional buses, directly run by TMT, was disclosed after the visit of TMT's Committee head, Vilas Joshi, at Wagle depot on Wednesday.

"It has been noticed that out of 290 buses presently plying through TMT, only 18 to 20 percent of buses are directly run by TMT, while remaining run on GCC basis. This has highlighted that TMT's is more dependent on GCC run buses for its income, while around 70-80 percent of the buses under TMT's fleet are non-functional due to lack minor maintenance," said Joshi.

After interrogation with the TMT employees at depot during the visit, the TMT Committee members has learned due to lack of fund for maintainance, these buses have been left non-functioning for long period, which also includes new buses.

"Even after regular follow-up, the employees do not receive proper fund to purchase the spare parts of the buses, carrying reparation and maintenance work. This is the main reason behind its non-operations. Therefore, among the total fleet of 277 buses which are directly run by TMT, only 50-60 buses are functional, which means total 227 buses are non-operational due to lack of maintenance," said Sanjay Bhoir, TMT Committee members.

TMT consists of total 517 buses in its fleet, out of these 230 have sanctioned to run under GCC basis, while 277 are alloted directly run by TMT department.

At present, from the total fleet of TMT, only 290 buses are functional, which consists 230 GCC buses, while of 277 of only 50-60 buses are operational on road.

"At present, there are around 75,000 passengers commuting through TMT services. Hence, considering the pandemic situation and social distancing norms, the TMT should focus on plying maximum buses for the convenience of the commuters. However, we have written to the concerned department to present the report, highlighting exact issue behind non-functioning of these buses," added Bhoir.