Thane: TMT records maximum income from Diva-Mumbai bus route

Thane: Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) has gained around 70-80% of income from a single route of Diva-Mulund bus services amid lockdown. The same route, which was functional with only two services, has been made functional with 66 services following the demand of local commuters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak.

The additional frequency of bus services was made functional considering the inconvenience to the huge crowd of working class travelling to Mumbai; due to the non-functioning of the local trains.

Hence, the Diva-Mulund route, which earlier consisted of only two services, was extended to 66 services by the TMT amid lockdown, said a TMT official.

The buses functional on the Diva-Mumbai route are plying via Khopat, Teen Haat Naka, Cadbury Junction, in Thane, towards Mulund.

"These services, receiving a good response, contributes around 70 to 80 percent of the total TMT income. At present the TMT records a daily income of Rs 12.50 lakh in total. Out of this, Rs 7-8 lakh of income is being received via the Diva-Mulund route which runs a total of 66 services now," added the official.

These services were resumed with around 50 bus services for commuters serving emergency duties in June, with ticketless travel for a limited period, which led to lack of income to TMT.

However, with an increase in the services (by charging tickets) were slowly increased to 100, 150 and now 200 plying at the present covering both feeder and long routes has reached to Rs 12.50 lakh daily.

"The TMT services on this particular route has helped the locals connect with other traveling options from Mulund, to continue with the further journey to reach their workplace. Hence, it is the major reason behind receiving maximum footfalls on this particular route amid the pandemic," said the TMT official.