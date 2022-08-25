e-Paper Get App

Thane: TMT conductor to be suspended for molesting girl

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 08:50 PM IST
FPJ/Abhitash Singh

The Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) transport department replaced a male conductor after he misbehaved with a school girl on a bus last week. However, no strict action was initiated against him.

Shamim Khan, TMT member and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader from Kalwa-Mumbra, has been regularly following up on the matter and on Tuesday, during a meeting with TMT chairman Vilas Joshi, demanded strict action against the conductor.

Finally, on Wednesday, Joshi ordered the appointment of an inquiry committee to look into the matter and said the conductor would be suspended after the committee submits its report.

"Earlier, we had demanded a bus service starting from Kalwa (east) for Anjuman Kherul Girls High School and accordingly it was started. Although the bus is expected to have a female conductor, there was a male conductor on the bus and he tried to misbehave with a girl. "He needed to be suspended but was only replaced," Khan said, adding that he also raised demands for a bus service between Mumbra railway station and Datta Mandir (Kalyan Phata) and a revision of the bus service schedule between Mumbra station and Majiwada.

Meanwhile, Joshi responded positively to all the demands and assured them action would be initiated in the coming days.

