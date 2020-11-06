Thane: TMC urges citizens to celebrate 'cracker-free' Diwali

Thane: Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Friday appealed the residents to celebrate crackers free Diwali, to curb noise and air pollution amid the pandemic.

"Following the directions of state government, the appeal has been done urging the citizens to celebrate crackers free Diwali, on the background of COVID-19 outbreak. As the use of the same adds to both noise and air pollution risking the health of the people and active patients in the city," said TMC official.

The responsible officials and assistant commissioners of every wards have been instructed to carry awareness campaign on the idea of crackers free Diwali and curb the use of the same through regular inspections in each wards, informed the official.

"Besides the same, the civic body will also keep check on the shopkeepers and vendors using plastic bags and thrashing waste on the public places in the city. The officials have been directed to take strict action against such commercial establishments using plastic bags and dumping waste on the streets," added the TMC official.

On Friday, a total of 188 new COVID-19 positive cases were detected in Thane city, while 3 deaths were reported during the day. This has taken the total death count to 1,106 in Thane city.

The recovery rate of Thane city has reached 93.7 per cent, while a total of 44,619 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the city. At present, there are 1,899 active patients.