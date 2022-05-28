Thane: TMC trains staff to respond to issues reported during monsoon

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) | Photo: Representative Image

Thane: In order to reduce down the burden of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) and also fire brigade during the monsoon, the Thane civic body is training its staff from all its nine administrative wards to respond and attends to all types of disaster reported in Thane City on a daily basis.

Speaking about the initiative, the RDMC chief Avinash Sawant said, " The training staff of TMC will be working as standby. When the fire brigade or RDMC workforce is attending major rescue calls these teams will be pressed into service in tandem especially during the monsoon season."

Sawant further added, "The main idea behind this is to ensure quick attendance to disasters and also ease the burden on the fire brigade and other rescue teams. When the fire brigade or the RDMC are deployed to attend major calls, these teams will be helpful in attending minor calls during those emergencies. Also during monsoon many cases are reported within the Thane jurisdiction."

"The staff from each department that is tree authority, drainage, water supply, public works and many other departments working at the ward level will be trained. The training part will be of how to respond to emergencies from their respective areas of operations, such as electrical fires, structure collapse, road cave-in, tree and branch fall complaints, rescuing stranded people from water logged areas among others. A series of training sessions have been scheduled with experts from national and state disaster response forces" said Sawant.

Sawant apprised, "RDMC and fire brigade on an average receive around 100 calls regarding rescue related work and many of these calls are minor. Both RDMC and fire brigade have limited manpower and sometimes overworked attending to many calls. The best part will be that the training staff at ward office level would come in handy when we will be stuck in traffic or something else."