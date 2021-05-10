Thane: TMC to kickstart drive-in COVID-19 vaccination for senior citizens in Viviana Mall parking space

Thane: Thane Municipal Corporation will kick start the drive in vaccination centre for senior citizens in the Viviana mall parking space in two days. The civic body aims at making the drive comfortable for senior citizens whilst avoiding crowd at other vaccination centres.

Beneficiaries above the age of 60 will only be allowed to take the vaccine at the facility. The drive will only allow 100 people daily for vaccination from 10 am to 1 pm.

The decision comes after BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Navi-Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) implemented this drive.