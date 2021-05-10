Thane: TMC to kickstart drive-in COVID-19 vaccination for senior citizens in Viviana Mall parking space

Thane: Thane Municipal Corporation will kick start the drive in vaccination centre for senior citizens in the Viviana mall parking space in two days. The civic body aims at making the drive comfortable for senior citizens whilst avoiding crowd at other vaccination centres.
Beneficiaries above the age of 60 will only be allowed to take the vaccine at the facility. The drive will only allow 100 people daily for vaccination from 10 am to 1 pm.
The decision comes after BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Navi-Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) implemented this drive.
Gaurdain Minister Eknath Shinde instructed to start the drive in vaccination in Thane. Accordingly, Dr. Vipin Sharma, Municipal Commissioner and Naresh Mhaske, Mayor, TMC made arrangement to start the drive. Mhaske held a meeting with Municipal Commissioner, senior officials and all party members and opposition leaders and decided to start the drive.
Senior citizens, who have mobility issues will not have to stand in a queue and they will be administered the COVID-19 vaccine in their own vehicles. "We are preparing independent markings for vehicles moving in and out of the vaccination centre in the parking space of the mall. And barricade will be installed. So that no traffic issue or crowding will be faced by beneficiaries at the centre. Also, we are making parking facilities for observation of the senior citizens after the vaccination," added Mhaske.
Facilities including the medical workers and ambulance services at the vaccination centre are made available. Also, waiting room for half an hour after the vaccination is been prepared. The vaccination will be only for senior citizen above 60 years and it will be registered online. Only a driver and a care taker with the senior citizen will be allowed in the car.
