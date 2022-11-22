Thane: TMC to hold monthly Lokshahi Din on December 19

Thane Municipal Corporation | File

Thane : The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will hold the monthly Lokshahi Din on December 19, 2022. The officials from the Thane civic body have urged the citizens to submit thier applications in two copies to the civic body office 15 days prior to Lokshahi Din that is till December 5.

While filing the applications Form-1(b) must be submitted by the applicant along with each applications. Form-1(b) is made available at the Civic Facilities Center.

During the Lokshahi Day, at the TMC headquarters, the citizens who have submitted their complaint applications which have not been acted upon for one month, will be accepted. Citizens are required to mention the token number received during the Lokshahi Day while submitting the applications.

The officials from TMC said, "Applicant should submit only one complaint in one application, application with more than one complaint will not be accepted. Similarly, the case related to the establishment, pending in various courts, the cases falling under the right to information, as well as the application on the letterhead of the organization of the political party corporators, the application made in the case where the final answer has been or will be given will not be accepted. "

TMC has appealed the applicants that while applying for Lokshahi one should clearly mention in the application that they are going to participate in through video conferencing or face to face. Also, it has been requested to include the e-mail ID and mobile number in the application so that they can attend the Lokshahi Din.